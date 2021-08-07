Advertisement

Women’s groups rally in NYC in support of Governor Cuomo

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW YORK, New York (WWNY) - According to CBS affiliate WNYW, a rally in support of Governor Andrew Cuomo was held in New York City Saturday. They say the rally was organized by women’s groups, with mostly women taking part. They were calling for Governor Cuomo to remain in power.

Earlier this week, the Attorney General of New York Letitia James released a report concluding Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women working for his office.

Now a growing number of legislators are calling for Cuomo to step down.

The Albany County sheriff says Governor Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if investigators substantiate a criminal complaint filed this week accusing him of groping an aide at the governor’s state residence.

The complaint is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by Cuomo.

The governor denies groping the woman.

