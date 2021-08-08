Another chance of rain Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be another mild night with lows staying in the 60s.

Sunday will be a lot like Saturday in the fact that highs will be in the lower to mid 80s and we will have the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms once again.

Monday looks like it will be the only fully dry day, but our humidity will be high. Because of highs Monday in the mid to upper 80s and high humidity feels like temperatures Monday will be in the lower 90s.

Rain will come back in the forecast Tuesday as highs will be flirting with the 90º mark.

Even though rain stays in the forecast the rest of the week we will see a cold front move through which will slowly drop our temperatures.

