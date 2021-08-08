Cuomo’s attorney speaks out in CNN interview

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday evening, CNN had an interview with Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin. In this interview, she called Attorney General Letitia James’ report shoddy, biased, and an ambush.

“What I am doing is telling everybody that that report is shoddy, it is biased, it omits evidence, and it was an ambush, and they haven’t shared all of their evidence. I would love to have the opportunity to look at it,” said Glavin.

Glavin also said Cuomo is going to fight the charges on all counts and has no plans to step down.

“I am not aware of the Governor having plans to resign. What he is focused on right now is he has been offered the opportunity and he appreciates that it was an opportunity. He was not offered with respect to the Attorney General’s report, but he’s been offered the opportunity to give a submission or evidence to the Assembly,” said Glavin.

The New York State Assembly has given Cuomo until August 13th to respond to the Attorney General’s report.

