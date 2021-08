POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life for Evalyn C. “Ev” Duncan will be held at 11:30 on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. The family will greet friends prior to the service beginning at 10:30. Those attending are asked to please wear summer casual attire.

Mrs. Duncan passed away July 11, 2021 at her home.

