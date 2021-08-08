Gouverneur / St. Lawrence County Fair wraps up with a bang!

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair is back a year after getting called off due to COVID-19.

The event always brings out the crowd on the last day of the fair.

“Usually the grandstands are packed - Full packed and everything. And usually the grandstands behind us are packed too. We always have a good crowd for this,” said Fred Delosh, Superintendent of the Demolition Derby.

Sunday was no different. Delosh says the there are more than 100 drivers competing in this year’s derby, which is about average.

One driver says he has been competing in demolition derbies since he was 14 years old.

“Just the hard hitting. The next morning and not being able to wash your hair because you can’t raise your arms - that’s the best part,” said Mike Durham who is competing in the Demolition Derby.

This year, Durham is driving a black car that he put together.

“It don’t cost much, you just strip it out. You go around town, find a neighbor’s car and say ‘Hey, I’ll give you a few bucks for that, let me smash it,’” said Durham.

Durham says his car was ready to compete in last year’s derby had it happened. This year, he’s competing with a good luck alien in the passenger seat and a tribute to his late father in the driver’s seat. A few others had similar tributes painted on their cars too.

As for the rest of the fair, President Don Peck says it was a record-setting year.

“Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, we broke attendance records on those three nights. Other fairs have had the same thing happen to them and we were ready for it. Our vendors and stuff were ready for it because we thought we’d have a good crowd,” said Peck.

And they were right. From the opening night parade to the demolition derby finale, crowds packed the fairgrounds all week.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.