Henry Merithew Jr., 86, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Henry Merithew Jr., 86 peacefully passed away on August 5, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by his family. Friends and family may call on August 13, 2021 at the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena New York 13662 Funeral Mass will be held on August 14, 2021 at 10am at the St. Mary’s Church in Massena. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

Henry was born on July 3, 1935 in Cortland NY and was the son of Henry Sr. and Gladys (Dunn) Merithew. Henry prior to retirement was employed at GM in Quality Control. His family was always his number one priority. He also enjoyed many hobbies such as running his saw sharpening business, woodworking, gardening, fishing, and riding his tractor with his grandkids on his lap.

He married June Moses on May 5, 1956 at St. Mary’s Church in Massena. June predeceased him on August 25, 2017.

Henry is survived by his three daughters: Debbie and husband Timothy Terrillion of Mt. Juliet, TN; Lynn and husband Timothy Dufresne of Helena and Cindy Merithew of Baldwinsville, three grandchildren, Keith and Jason Terrillion and Nicole Collins, nine great grandchildren and multiple grand puppies. A brother Elmer of Baldwinsville, many nieces and nephews and his canine companion Sadie Blu.

