THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn Bourcy, 93, of Three Mile Bay passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County.

Marilyn was born on January 7, 1928 on Point Peninsula, daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary Mepham Bongard.

She was a graduate of Lyme Central High School in 1945 and from Watertown School of Commerce in 1946.

She married Paul J. Bourcy, of Chaumont, on November 30, 1946 at the St. Vincent DePaul Church in Rosiere.

The couple owned and operated Bourcy’s Marina and Trailer Courts, and Bourcy’s Sand & Gravel in Three Mile Bay, NY.

Marilyn enjoyed going for rides and visiting relatives and friends. Most of all, she enjoyed her Sudoku, and playing the organ. Her favorite song to play was “She will be coming around the Mountain”.

Marilyn and Paul had two children, Terry Bourcy, currently residing in Ormond Beach, Fl and Dianne Bourcy, currently residing in Watertown, NY as well as a step granddaughter, Rhiannon Robidoux of Ormond Beach, Fl and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul, a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Robidoux Bourcy (wife of Terry), her grandson, Shawn Paul, step grands, Michael, Lynne and Scott Robidoux, her sisters Mildred Huck, Audrey Brown, and a brother George Bongard.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY. A graveside service will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours.

Donations may be made to the Three Mile bay Fire Co. or Hospice of Jefferson County.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.

