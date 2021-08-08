Marilyn Elaine Tomasky, 84, of Clayton

Marilyn Elaine Tomasky, 84, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2021 from complications related to dementia and stroke. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn Elaine Tomasky, 84, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2021 from complications related to dementia and stroke.

Marilyn, also known as Honey, was born on May 2, 1937 in Maine, New York to Harriette Prentice and Howard Gelatt. Marilyn graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1955 and began her career at IBM shortly after. It was at her workplace that she met John Tomasky whom she married in September of 1958. Marilyn and John brought one child into the world, Tamara Lynn (Tomasky) Yard, in June of 1962. Tammy was instantly the center of her Mom’s life. She enthusiastically supported her daughter’s dance lessons and performances while sustaining a successful career at IBM. In her retirement, Marilyn’s most treasured moments were spent with Tamara at her dance studio in Tully, New York. She treasured her various roles from keeping the books to assembling costume accessories for many exhibitions including thirty-three annual recitals. Marilyn adored her adopted canine companion Mollie and the two enjoyed a remarkable bond that began late in their respective lives. She also cherished her time on the St. Lawrence River in Clayton, New York where she spent her time gazing at the natural beauty while surrounded by her beloved family and friends. Marilyn recently hosted an annual family reunion at the River attended by relatives within the park as well as those who traveled from as far as California to enjoy this special occasion. Marilyn’s favorite activities included reading, coloring, watching Jeopardy, mealtime and traveling to Florida with her daughter and the dogs.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband John of 58 years and sister, Nancy Chantry.

She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Tamara Lynn (Tomasky) and Kevin Yard of Tully, NY, a sister, Susanne Harris, brothers James Gelatt, Robert Hultslander and Paul Hultslander. Marilyn will be dearly missed by her family and the many friends that she loved.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 14th at 10:30 at the Endwell United Methodist Church, 3301 Watson Blvd., Endwell, with Pastor Mark Kimpland officiating, and a burial will follow at Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Clayton, New York during the summer of 2022.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Endwell United Methodist Church 3301 Watson Blvd, Endicott, NY13760.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

