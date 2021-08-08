Saturday Sports: Watertown Red & Black take season opener

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black opened their 2021 Empire Football League season Saturday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, hosting the Plattsburgh Northstars.

The Red and Black looked to open up the season with a home win over Plattsburgh in front of a great crowd.

Watertown strikes first as Eric Byler connects on a 26 yard field goal to go on top 3-0.

The Watertown defense flexing their muscles when Gualberto Santiage breaks up a Northstars pass attempt.

Late in the first quarter, Kalon Jeter connects with Chris Furr. It will result in a first down.

Early in the second quarter, it was Byler with a 35 yard field goal, expanding the Red and Black lead to 6-0.

Plattsburgh will take the lead later in the second quarter as it was Dominick Bordeau to Troy Lawler who gets the feet in for 6 points. The pat is good. Score: 7-6 Plattsburgh at the half.

Early in the third quarter, Tevin O’Steen comes up with the interception for the Red and Black, setting up shop deep in Plattsburgh territory.

But on the next play, the Red and Black gives the ball back to Plattsburgh on a fumble.

Later in the third quarter, Juston Stevenson takes it in from 9 yards out and the Red & Black go on top 12-7.

Now late in the third quarter, its Stevenson again, this time going 48 yards for the touchdown as the Red and Black expand their lead to 19-7.

In the 4th quarter it was Stevenson one more time. This time showing he can score from any length on the field. This one 62 yards to pay dirt. Score: 27-7 Red and Black. Kalon Jeter adds a long run for 6 points as the Red and Black take the season opener by beating Plattsburgh 34-7.

The Syracuse Orange Football Team opened fall practice Friday.

Coach Dino Babers’ team is looking to rebound from a dismal 1-10 record last season that saw the Orange go winless in non-conference play and finish last in the A.C.C. standings with a 1-9 record.

Syracuse senior fullback Chris Elmore, who was a freshman when the Orange went 10-3 and won the Camping World Bowl, feels this team can get the program back on the right path in 2021.

”I’ve been with this team at the lowest of the lows and the highest of the highs and it’s just like I know what this team can be when we are all contributing. We all really want the same goal. I know what this team can be when everybody just wants to do their individual things. It’s just like having all of the seniors come back who have been on that team, that 10-3 team. Is gonna definitely be different because we know what it takes to get to where we wanna be and we know what the leadership looks like. That 10-3 team, we had leadership and we’re just trying to bring that tradition back,” said Elmore.

Former J.C.C. Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Williams is back on the sidelines.

Williams, who stepped down as head coach at West Virginia Tech after 17 seasons, was named Head Coach of the Postgraduate Program at Fort Union Military Academy.

Williams spent 22 years as a college basketball coach, with J.C.C., Glenville State and West Virginia Tech.

Back in April of 2020, Williams told 7 News he wasn’t retiring and planned on getting back on the sidelines when the right situation presented itself.

”I plan to coach again. That was my plan all along. I knew leaving West Virginia Tech. I had been there so long I was just looking to do something different. Had some personal things come up, but I was just looking for a change. I think I still have a lot to offer and I think I’m young, 55, but I feel good anyways,” said Williams.

