Wilma F. Dailey, 99, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Wilma F. Dailey, 99, passed away Friday evening, August 6, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, where she has resided for the last number of years of her life.

Calling hours are from Noon to 1:30 p.m. on Friday August 20, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Burial will be held privately by the family at Lowville Rural Cemetery.

She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Kathy (Fred); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husbands, Gilbert Leviker, Nelson “Bing” Loson and John Dailey; her children, Gilbert “Fred” Leviker, Barbara (Edward) Searor, and Gertrude (Thomas) Boshart; and nine brothers and sisters.

Wilma was born on October 8, 1921 in the Town of Greig, NY, a daughter of the late Edward A. and Marion Dunn Burdick. She attended school locally. On July 20, 1940, she married Gilbert Leviker at St. Peter’s Rectory, with Rev. George Murray, officiating. He passed away on March 20, 1965. She then married Bing Loson on August 24, 1968. He passed away in February, 1975. She later married John Dailey in 1977, he later passed away. She worked at Lowville Veneer from 1954 to 1960. She worked as a Nurses Aid, and in housekeeping at the Lewis County General Hospital from 1960 to 1983, when she retired.

Wilma was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. She was a member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912, Lowville VFW Auxiliary for 61 years, and the American Legion Auxiliary for 25 years.

She enjoyed music and dancing, and also loved playing bingo.

Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

