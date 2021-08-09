Advertisement

1000 Islands Art and Antiques Festival

August 14 and 15 Cerow Recreation Park Arena, Clayton
Saturday, August 14 and Sunday August 15
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Daily adult admission to the Festival is $6.00.  This is a Yellow Ribbon Event and a $1 discount is offered to active duty military and spouses with valid identification.  Children under 15 are admitted free. Proceeds from the show benefit the Thousand Islands Arts Center and its youth arts education programming.

For more information, click here

