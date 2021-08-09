Advertisement

Another hazy, hot & humid day

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to feel as it’s in the 90s today.

With humidity high and temperatures around 88, it could feel as if its around 93.

It will be a mostly sunny, hazy day.

It stays warm and muggy overnight. Lows will be around 70.

We’ll have sunshine for much of the day on Tuesday, but as the humidity builds, there’s a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms that could continue off and on overnight.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

There’s a small chance of afternoon showers on Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with highs around 88.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be around 83.

A cold front moves slowly through the area toward the end of the week, knocking temperatures and humidity back to more comfortable levels.

It will be 80, partly sunny, and with a chance of rain on Friday.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s on Saturday.

Sunday will be sunny with highs around 75.

