Advertisement

Assembly committee: recommendation on Cuomo impeachment will take weeks, not months

Governor Andrew Cuomo responds to the state Attorney General's sexual harassment report
Governor Andrew Cuomo responds to the state Attorney General's sexual harassment report(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The committee determining whether to impeach Governor Cuomo expects to be finished reviewing evidence within weeks, not months.

Assemblyman Charles Lavine, the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee, gave an update Monday. The committee needs to decide if it will recommend to the full Assembly to go through with impeaching Cuomo.

Reviewing evidence will start next week.

“On August 16, the members of the committee will be granted access to the full evidence of the AG’s full investigation,” said Lavine.

Also part of the briefing was Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. He addressed a news report, which said the governor may be trying to cut a deal, saying the governor would be willing not to run again for governor in 2022 if the impeachment proceedings stopped.

“I am not negotiating any deals. I am not part of any discussions or plan to be part of any discussions on cutting any deals,” said Heastie.

The speaker went on to reiterate that he wants an Assembly vote on impeachment sooner rather than later, but he wants it done right.

If the committee goes ahead with impeachment, the full Assembly would vote, and then the impeachment proceedings would be conducted in the state Senate.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Storie
Storie returns to bench, but not where he was elected
A cottage on Poplar Tree Bay Road in Cape Vincent is a total loss following a fire early Monday...
Cottage destroyed in early morning fire
Water chestnuts have spread for miles on the Oswegatchie River, apparently from a massive bloom...
Managing water chestnuts on the Oswegatchie River
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Russell man accused of pointing rifle at moving vehicle
According to CBS affiliate WNYW, a rally in support of Governor Andrew Cuomo was held in New...
Women’s groups rally in NYC in support of Governor Cuomo

Latest News

Americans can now visit Canada
Americans visit Canada for first time since March 2020
Tenants set up camp near their condemned apartment building
Tenants living in tents after Watertown building is condemned
Photo showing the heifer stuck between trees
How to help a hardship heifer
Lawsuit
Third lawsuit says former Lowville teacher, church choir director sexually abused child