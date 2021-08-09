Assembly committee: recommendation on Cuomo impeachment will take weeks, not months

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The committee determining whether to impeach Governor Cuomo expects to be finished reviewing evidence within weeks, not months.

Assemblyman Charles Lavine, the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee, gave an update Monday. The committee needs to decide if it will recommend to the full Assembly to go through with impeaching Cuomo.

Reviewing evidence will start next week.

“On August 16, the members of the committee will be granted access to the full evidence of the AG’s full investigation,” said Lavine.

Also part of the briefing was Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. He addressed a news report, which said the governor may be trying to cut a deal, saying the governor would be willing not to run again for governor in 2022 if the impeachment proceedings stopped.

“I am not negotiating any deals. I am not part of any discussions or plan to be part of any discussions on cutting any deals,” said Heastie.

The speaker went on to reiterate that he wants an Assembly vote on impeachment sooner rather than later, but he wants it done right.

If the committee goes ahead with impeachment, the full Assembly would vote, and then the impeachment proceedings would be conducted in the state Senate.

