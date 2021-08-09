Canadian border reopens for vaccinated Americans

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Monday is the day vaccinated Americans can visit Canada for the first time in more than a year, but the border remains closed to nonessential travel from Canada to the U.S.

A contract dispute with Canadian border workers had threatened a smooth border reopening, but a tentative agreement was reached Friday night. Before the settlement, work slowdowns caused long waits for commercial traffic to cross.

The border has been closed since March 2020 to stop the spread of the coronavirus. While the Canadian government has loosened restrictions, the U.S. Says its borders with Canada and Mexico remain closed until at least August 21.

This has come under fire from several quarters, including Democratic New York senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

In a statement late Sunday night, Stefanik called the Biden Administration’s lack of reciprocation “a flat-out dereliction of duty.”

She also called the restrictions on Canadian travel “incoherent from a public health perspective,” because Canadians have been allowed to fly into the U.S. throughout the pandemic. Canadians need a recent negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights.

“Families, businesses, and communities along the northern border deserve better – and the Republicans and Democrats who represent them are united in demanding that the Biden Administration take long-overdue action to safely restore cross-border travel.”

In her release, Stefanik provided links here and here with more information for those who want to cross the border.

