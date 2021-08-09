Advertisement

Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - There’s always something going on at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey was on 7 News This Morning to tell us about some upcoming shows. Watch the video above for her interview.

Here’s what’s coming up this month:

- Pianist Dennis James will accompany silent comedy films from the 1920s in a show called “The Silent Clowns” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 12.

- The Orchestra of Northern New York performs on Saturday, August 28.

The 2022 season is already starting to fill up.

The Celtic Angels will perform on Thursday, March 11. Tickets are on sale to patrons only until Tuesday, August 17.

You can buy tickets and find out more about all the shows at claytonoperahouse.com

