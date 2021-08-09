Advertisement

Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident

Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in 2000. He also created TV shows for channels like Comedy Central and Disney Channel.(Source: Image Entertainment via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Comedian Trevor Moore, co-founder of the sketch comedy group “The Whitest Kids U’ Know” has been killed in an accident at age 41.

Moore’s manager confirmed his Friday night death in a statement. She did not release specific details of the “tragic accident” that took his life.

The comic, actor and producer co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in 2000. The group featured in five seasons of a TV show of the same name, which aired first on Fuse then IFC.

“He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable,” wrote the group’s co-founders, Zach Cregger and Sam Brown, in a statement. “Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”

Moore also created and hosted “The Trevor Moore Show” on Comedy Central and co-created Disney Channel’s “Just Roll With It” and “Walk the Prank.”

He leaves behind his wife, TV executive Aimee Carlson, and their son.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

According to CBS affiliate WNYW, a rally in support of Governor Andrew Cuomo was held in New...
Women’s groups rally in NYC in support of Governor Cuomo
Water chestnuts have spread for miles on the Oswegatchie River, apparently from a massive bloom...
Managing water chestnuts on the Oswegatchie River
Large crowds gathered in the McNally Yacht House on Saturday, flocking from all over to get a...
Antique Boat Show brings people from all over to Clayton museum
The Watertown Red and Black opened their 2021 Empire Football League season Saturday night at...
Saturday Sports: Watertown Red & Black take season opener
The Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair is back a year after...
Gouverneur / St. Lawrence County Fair wraps up with a bang!

Latest News

The officers pulled over a vehicle carrying two men and a woman, and one of the men shot at the...
3 arrested after Chicago officer killed, another wounded in shooting
This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
Cuomo isolated as accuser set to speak in first TV interview
Canadian Border
Canadian border reopens for vaccinated Americans
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shown here at a May 10 news conference.
Cuomo isolated as accuser set to speak in first TV interview