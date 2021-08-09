Cottage destroyed in early morning fire

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - A Cape Vincent cottage is a total loss following a fire early Monday morning.

The fire at 33674 Poplar Tree Bay Road was called in just before 5 a.m.

A woman who was the sole occupant said she woke up to see flames in the bedroom, got out of the cottage, and called 911.

Cape Vincent firefighters arrived to flames shooting from the front and back of the structure. It took them about 45 minutes to put the fire out with help from firefighters from Clayton and Three Mile Bay.

A fire investigator was at the scene to determine a cause.

The occupant, who was unharmed, has a home in Three Mile Bay, where she’ll stay while the cottage is being rebuilt.

