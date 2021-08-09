Advertisement

Cuomo isolated as accuser set to speak in first TV interview

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shown here at a May 10 news conference.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shown here at a May 10 news conference.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces another day under fire Monday.

CBS is scheduled to broadcast the first TV interview with Brittany Commisso, an executive assistant who accused the Democrat of groping her breast at the governor’s mansion in Albany.

Later Monday, the state Assembly’s judiciary committee planned to meet to discuss how to wrap up an investigation into whether there are grounds to impeach the governor.

Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately. He says the groping incident never happened.

The administration has been in crisis since last week, when a report commissioned by the state’s attorney general concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

This comes as Cuomo’s closest advisor, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, resigned Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

