David A. Kane, 86, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - David A. Kane, 86, of Orlando, Florida and Henderson, N.Y., passed away after a brief illness, surrounded by his family at his bedside. Mr. Kane is survived by his children, Frank H. and his wife Virginia of Great Falls, Virginia and Karen A. of Richmond, Virginia. His wife, Anna M. (Surace) of 62 years preceded him in 2017. They were married in 1956 at St. Anthony’s Church, Watertown.

Mr. Kane was the son of Glenn and Evelyn Kane of Watertown, he was born in Watertown and attended Watertown schools, graduating from Watertown High School in 1953. He attended SUNY Cortland, where he played football and lacrosse, graduating in 1957 with a BS in physical education. He went on to earn his master’s degree in education administration.

He worked as a physical education teacher, coach, and administrator, starting at Carthage Central School. Mr. Kane spent the majority of his career at Adams, ACACS, and South Jefferson Central Schools. A winning, beloved coach, mentor, and teacher, Dave was best known as the gifted, long time Athletic Director at South Jefferson Central Schools. He was regularly honored for his distinguished service in athletics by the Frontier League, Section III of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and the New York State Public High School Association. His last years at South Jefferson Central School were spent as principal at Adams Center Elementary School. Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Kane’s overriding concern was always the welfare and wellbeing of his coaches, teachers, and above all his students.

Upon retirement, he and his wife split their time between Florida and Lake Ontario. Mr. Kane’s grandfather started him with his love of racing, and in his retirement he owned and raced Standardbred race horses, as well as continued his longtime enjoyment of golf. When not at the track he was on the golf course or spending time with his vast network of friends. He was well known to be a true friend and wonderful parent, who could be counted on; whether for sage advice, an ear to listen, or just the right tool and instructions on how best to use them.

In his last years he enjoyed the loving friendship of Eleanora Armstrong in pinochle, golf, and spending time with friends .

A celebration of the well lived life of David Kane will be hosted by his children at Adams Country Club, receiving friends, from 5-7pm, Friday, August 13th. Local arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Backpack Program, a program he strongly believed in, at PO Box 49, Adams Center, New York, 13606.

