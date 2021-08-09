Advertisement

The Great Muppet Caper - 40th Anniversary

Wednesday, August 11 on the Big Screen
On the Big Screen, Wednesday, August 11 at Salmon Run Mall
On the Big Screen, Wednesday, August 11 at Salmon Run Mall(Fathom Events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

A Fathom Event at Salmon Run Mall

Wednesday, August 11 at 7 pm

The Great Muppet Caper – 40th Anniversary

Stop the presses! The crime of the century has occurred, and investigative reporters Kermit, Fozzie and Gonzo are out to crack the case in this song-filled, star-studded extravaganza directed by the legendary Jim Henson. Our heroes arrive in London to interview Lady Holiday (Diana Rigg), a high-fashion designer whose priceless diamond necklace has just been stolen, but when Kermit mistakes lovely receptionist/would-be model Miss Piggy for her aristocratic employer; it’s love at first sight. Unfortunately, Lady Holiday’s scheming brother (Charles Grodin) is also wooing the sultry swine so he can frame her for another brazen jewel heist. Now it’s up to Kermit and his Muppet pals to clear Piggy’s name and catch the real culprits.8/12 Silent Film: “The Silent Clowns”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Storie
Storie returns to bench, but not where he was elected
A cottage on Poplar Tree Bay Road in Cape Vincent is a total loss following a fire early Monday...
Cottage destroyed in early morning fire
Water chestnuts have spread for miles on the Oswegatchie River, apparently from a massive bloom...
Managing water chestnuts on the Oswegatchie River
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Russell man accused of pointing rifle at moving vehicle
According to CBS affiliate WNYW, a rally in support of Governor Andrew Cuomo was held in New...
Women’s groups rally in NYC in support of Governor Cuomo

Latest News

Americans can now visit Canada
Americans visit Canada for first time since March 2020
Tenants set up camp near their condemned apartment building
Tenants living in tents after Watertown building is condemned
Shirobako -Tuesday August 10
Shirobako the Movie
Friday, August 13th at 6:30 pm
Waddington Concert Series
Music on the porch at River Muse Gallery
Music on the Porch at the River Muse Gallery