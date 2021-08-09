How to help a hardship heifer

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It must have been a long one or two nights all alone in the woods for one farmer’s heifer.

Her tag says number 32. She’s one of the heifers Lisa Shambo pastures for another farmer on her property near Burrville. When Lisa and her friend, Ron LaPier, went to check on the herd recently, they found number 32 in a fix.

“We noticed one cow standing between the trees. We thought it was just standing there. So we came over and checked and she was actually caught between the trees,” said LaPier.

Cattle don’t go in reverse very well.

“We tried backing her up, but she didn’t want to go anywhere. She was agitated,” said LaPier.

The only solution was use a saw and a great deal of caution.

“I threw a rubber mat next to the tree where I was going to cut just in case the cow did kick because I didn’t want to cut her legs,” said LaPier.

And her moment of freedom came with more than one moment of drama - escaping the tree, not once, but twice.

“She was just bellowing to get to the group of cattle that we pasture. So she was pretty happy to get out of here,” said Shambo.

“I think she was yelling at the others for leaving her. I think that’s what she was doing. She was mad,” said LaPier.

Days later we caught up with number 32, back with her friends. Except for some scuffs, she seems fine.

“I’m sure she won’t be climbing between no trees any more. She’ll remember that,” said LaPier.

