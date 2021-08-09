Advertisement

Masks required indoors for all on Fort Drum

Fort Drum
Fort Drum
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum now requires everyone on post to wear a mask when indoors.

The mandate comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies Jefferson County as an area of “substantial transmission” of the coronavirus.

Department of Defense guidelines mandate that all soldiers, civilian workers, and visitors – regardless of vaccination status – are required to wear mask in buildings on post.

In a note to the Fort Drum community, Maj. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., the 10th Mountain Division’s Commanding General said, “I remain hopeful that these additional measures and being vigilant will lead to a decrease in the transmission risk in our area.”

He said leadership on post will continue to consult with health officials as conditions change “to determine the best way forward.”

