Morris R. Amyot, 79, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Morris R. Amyot, 79, of State Highway 37, passed away, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY.

Born on November 19, 1941 in River Rouge, Michigan, he was a son of William J. and Frediline M. Amyot and a high school graduate.

Morris entered the US Army in 1964 and was honorably discharged in 1966.

He married Emma M. Pierce May 24, 1975 at the Plessis United Methodist Church with Rev. Edgar Hunter, officiating.

Morris worked as a machine operator at the New York Air Brake, Watertown, NY, for many years. He also worked at Crowley’s, LaFargeville, NY and Edgewood Resort, Alexandria Bay, NY, for a time.

He was a member of the former Redwood American Legion, Redwood, NY.

Morris enjoyed mowing his lawn, gardening, planting flowers, landscaping, dancing, BINGO, family barbeques and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Emma and a daughter, Rosemary Amyot, Hammond, NY; two grandchildren, Hannah Ritter and Matthew Ritter; two aunts, Judy Ferguson, Redwood, NY and Connie Panunzio, Hammond, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, a brother in infancy and two sisters, Theresa Amyot and Angeline Arquitt passed away previously.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be 11 am, Monday, August 16, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, Redwood, NY.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

