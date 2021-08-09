Morristown man allegedly leads troopers on pursuit

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Morristown man who was wanted on an arrest warrant led state police on a pursuit over the weekend.

Troopers say they tried to pull over 35-year-old Matthew McLean on Lovejoy Road in the town of Oswegatchie shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

McLean didn’t stop and led police on a pursuit onto County Route 6, Middle Road, Gilmour Road, County Route 2, and then State Route 37, where police stopped pursuing him.

The vehicle was found at a home on Route 37 in Morristown, where McLean was taken into custody. That’s when police discovered he was wanted for a parole violation.

He was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

