Advertisement

Morristown man allegedly leads troopers on pursuit

Matthew McLean
Matthew McLean(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Morristown man who was wanted on an arrest warrant led state police on a pursuit over the weekend.

Troopers say they tried to pull over 35-year-old Matthew McLean on Lovejoy Road in the town of Oswegatchie shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

McLean didn’t stop and led police on a pursuit onto County Route 6, Middle Road, Gilmour Road, County Route 2, and then State Route 37, where police stopped pursuing him.

The vehicle was found at a home on Route 37 in Morristown, where McLean was taken into custody. That’s when police discovered he was wanted for a parole violation.

He was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water chestnuts have spread for miles on the Oswegatchie River, apparently from a massive bloom...
Managing water chestnuts on the Oswegatchie River
According to CBS affiliate WNYW, a rally in support of Governor Andrew Cuomo was held in New...
Women’s groups rally in NYC in support of Governor Cuomo
Large crowds gathered in the McNally Yacht House on Saturday, flocking from all over to get a...
Antique Boat Show brings people from all over to Clayton museum
The Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair is back a year after...
Gouverneur / St. Lawrence County Fair wraps up with a bang!
The Watertown Red and Black opened their 2021 Empire Football League season Saturday night at...
Saturday Sports: Watertown Red & Black take season opener

Latest News

Fort Drum
Masks required indoors for all on Fort Drum
Greg Storie
Storie returns to bench, but not where he was elected
Clayton Opera House
Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Russell man accused of pointing rifle at moving vehicle