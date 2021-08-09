Paul Stuba, 84, of Canton died peacefully, in the company of family at the Highland Nursing Home, Massena on Friday, August 6, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Paul Stuba, 84, of Canton died peacefully, in the company of family at the Highland Nursing Home, Massena on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Paul was a devoted husband and had great love for his wife Claire of 59 years. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandpa, great-grandfather and friend. Paul will always be remembered for his strong spirit, creative woodworking skills, and long term career at Corning Incorporated.

Paul was the son of the late John C. and Mary A. Stuba; and is survived by wife, Claire M. (Trottier) Stuba; sisters, Dorothy Lindblad and Marion Dumais (Robert); children, John C. Stuba (Laura), Holly S. Wisniewski (Joseph), Beth M. Cole (David); six grandchildren, Michael, Tyler, Maria, Emma, Ethan, Ian; and great-grandchild Dante.

Paul was a longtime employee of Corning Incorporated for nearly 50-years of service. After retiring in 1996, he returned as an engineering consultant for over 10-years. Over the years, Paul enjoyed working in his workshop building furniture and home improvement projects. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Canton, NY.

The family would like to thank all the staff of the Highland Nursing Home for their care and support for Paul’s brief stay.

No local calling hours or funeral service will be held. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, South Grafton, Massachusetts at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Reception to follow at The Post Office Pub, North Grafton.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org

