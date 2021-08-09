Peter M. Stone, of Potsdam

Peter M. Stone passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 3rd, 2021, due to complications from Parkinsons. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Peter M. Stone passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 3rd, 2021, due to complications from Parkinsons.

He was born in Potsdam on July 26, 1948 to the late Neil and Marilyn (Barnard) Stone.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Marianne (Taylor) Conroy-Stone, his daughters, Robyn Stone, (Eric Nelson) of Boston, MA; Amanda Stone, (Harry Libarle) of San Francisco, CA; his sister, Lynda Garner of Delray Beach, FL; his step-son, Craig Conroy and family of Calgary, Alberta. He is also survived by 2 nieces and several cousins.

Pete was a 1966 graduate of Potsdam High School where he was an outstanding athlete, lettering in Track & Field, Football and Hockey. He was honored as an inductee of the Potsdam High School Hall of Fame.

He was a 1970 graduate of Dartmouth College, NH, where he was the Vice President of Theta Delta Chi fraternity, played hockey and other intramural sports, and participated in long-lasting Dartmouth traditions like the Sphinx society, all while majoring in Geology and Mathematics.

He returned home and worked with his father at L and H contractors, helping construct many local buildings and homes. He later became an independent contractor working with the late Eric Belyea. His avid love for hockey continued as he played with the Potsdam Pioneers and Potbellies.

For those who knew him, Peter was a man of few words but deep thoughts. Beyond his love of sports, he was a whip at Jeopardy and loved to recount fond memories with his cherished life-long friends. He could always be found with multiple stopwatches in hand at his daughters’ swim and track meets. He continued to be an encyclopedia of hockey statistics in his later years.

Per Pete’s request, there will be no public services. Contributions in his memory can be made to Potsdam Youth Hockey or the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.

The family would be grateful to collect thoughts and memories of Peter’s life to be shared at Garner Funeral Home’s online memory portal at www.GarnerFH.com.

We never know how much time we have left with the ones we love. For the sake of our beloved husband and father, we ask that you hold your loved ones close and if you think of Peter, may he bring a smile to your face and warmth to your heart.

