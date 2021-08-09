Advertisement

By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

An international live music event is coming to Watertown, N.Y., for the first time. Play Music on the Porch Day, an international initiative founded in 2013 will take place on the downtown porches along Washington Street on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 1-5 p.m.

HarmoNNY and North Country Arts Council (NCAC) are working together to host this musical event and several Washington Street businesses have provided their front porches as venues including Jefferson County Historical Society, the Masonic Temple, 315 Washington Street, Watertown City Hall, Dulles State Office Building and First Presbyterian Church.  Each venue will offer a rotating slate of performers featuring a variety of music genres by local performers including KEX, Oceans Below, Segue, Let’s Cool One, Doc Yukon, Ikey’s Crossing and Northern Blend Chorus.

The free event is open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit and enjoy these incredibly talented musicians. Due to COVID-19, it is requested that all attendees protect the community by following New York state health protocol. Please do not attend if you feel ill or have been in close contact with anyone currently in quarantine with the coronavirus. If you are not fully vaccinated, please wear a mask and maintain safe social distancing.

Visit nnyart.org or harmonny.org, the North Country Arts Council and HarmoNNY Facebook pages as well as playmusicontheporchday.com for more information.

Play Music on the Porch Day is sponsored by Watertown Downtown Business Association, Foy Benefits, Inc., Watertown Savings Bank, Holdown Upstate, Wing Wagon, Cam’s Pizza, Original Eyewear and Boathouse Studio. Sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting info@nnyart.org.

