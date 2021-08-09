Rick Manning and Naomi Sommers in Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Rick Manning and Naomi Sommers met in Ithaca and share a passion for traditional and original bluegrass music and harmony singing.

Rick Manning plays fiddle and mandolin, performing bluegrass, swing and contra dance music with Paris Texas, String Theory, the Falling Waters Trio (Grietzer-Hodgson-Manning), the Contradictions and, formerly, Cornerstone in the Ithaca and Finger Lakes area.

At the Clayton Opera House, Saturday, August 14 at 3pm

Tickets are $15

Click here for more information.

