Rose R. Brown, 74, formerly of Ogdensburg

UTICA, New York (WWNY) - Graveside service for Rose R. Brown, age 74 of Utica and formerly of Ogdensburg will be held at 11:00am on Thursday (August 12, 2021) at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon with Pastor David Hart officiating.

Mrs. Brown passed away at the Grand Nursing Home in Utica on Saturday evening (August 7, 2021).

Surviving are special guardians Gene & Carol Bigarel of Gouverneur.

She was predeceased by her parents Ruth & Ralph Mullen; a brother Merrill Mullen; and step-father Lewis Gaudin.

Rose was born on November 22, 1946 in Lisbon NY, a daughter of Ralph & Ruth (Patterson) Mullen. She attended Lisbon School for her education and later married Russell Brown in 1967 which ended in divorce.

During her career she performed housekeeping duties for area churches and St. Joseph’s Nursing Home and also worked for CDP and babysat for local families. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg, Lisbon Grange and the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge.

Rose enjoyed shopping, getting her hair done, watching ships on the river, listening to her radio, watching TV and spending time with friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

