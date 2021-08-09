Russell man accused of pointing rifle at moving vehicle
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - A Russell man was charged with menacing after he allegedly pointed a rifle at a moving vehicle.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 84-year-old Richard Towne pointed what turned out to be an air rifle at a vehicle traveling on County Route 17 in the town of Russell.
Deputies say he then fired the unloaded weapon into the air.
Towne was charged with second-degree menacing, arraigned in Russell town court, and released.
A stay-away order of protection was issued for the two people inside the vehicle.
