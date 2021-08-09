Advertisement

Shirobako the Movie

Tuesday, August 10 at 7pm
Shirobako -Tuesday August 10
Shirobako -Tuesday August 10(Fathom Events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Shirobako the Movie, a Fathom Event at Salmon Run Mall, Watertown

Tuesday, August 10 at 7 pm

From P.A. Works comes the highly anticipated sequel film of SHIROBAKO! Four years after the events of the series, Musashino Animation has gone through unprecedented changes and things are looking bleak for the studio. One day, Aoi Miyamori is offered a role managing a new theatrical animation project.

With only a few months left before the deadline, can MusAni complete the project in its current state? It’s up to Aoi to work alongside both familiar faces and new to finish the project in time!

For more information

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water chestnuts have spread for miles on the Oswegatchie River, apparently from a massive bloom...
Managing water chestnuts on the Oswegatchie River
According to CBS affiliate WNYW, a rally in support of Governor Andrew Cuomo was held in New...
Women’s groups rally in NYC in support of Governor Cuomo
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Russell man accused of pointing rifle at moving vehicle
The Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair is back a year after...
Gouverneur / St. Lawrence County Fair wraps up with a bang!
Large crowds gathered in the McNally Yacht House on Saturday, flocking from all over to get a...
Antique Boat Show brings people from all over to Clayton museum

Latest News

Money
Ogdensburg, Potsdam & Lewis County to share $1.5M in grants
Police lights
Trooper injured while trying to arrest Gouverneur woman for alleged criminal mischief
Chaplin-Keaton-Lloyd
Movie Night at the Clayton Opera House
Saturday, August 14 and Sunday August 15
1000 Islands Art and Antiques Festival