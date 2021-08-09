Advertisement

The Stairs

A Fathom Event Movie - Thursday, August 12
The Stairs, Thursday, August 12 at 7pm
The Stairs, Thursday, August 12 at 7pm(Fathom Events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

At Salmon Run Mall

A Fathom Event

Thursday, August 12 at 7pm

A frightening tale about a group of hikers hunted by a sinister presence in the woods. Twenty years after the mysterious disappearance of an 11-year-old boy and his grandfather, a group of friends find themselves along the same trail, unaware of a long-forgotten evil lurking just beyond the tree line. What started as a week-long adventure with friends, quickly turns into a terrifying fight for survival as they come face to face with the thing that nightmares are made of.

