Storie returns to bench, but not where he was elected

Greg Storie
Greg Storie(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALLSTON SPA, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Court Judge Greg Storie will be returning to the bench, but not in St. Lawrence County.

Storie will be working in Saratoga County training under another judge for the next two weeks, according to the New York State Unified Court System.

He will then serve at least a week in Clinton County.

Storie has been off the bench in St. Lawrence County since he was sent to Schenectady County for further training in mid-May. He then went out on medical leave.

Storie was elected to the post in November.

Judges from other counties have been filling in for Storie. Hamilton County Judge Tatiana Coffinger has been handling pistol permits in St. Lawrence County.

