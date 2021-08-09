Third lawsuit says former Lowville teacher, church choir director sexually abused child

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A third lawsuit has been filed against a former Lowville school teacher and church choir director, accusing him of child sexual abuse.

The suit, filed in State Supreme Court Monday, claims A. Ronald Johnson sexually abused a boy from 1979 to 1981, beginning when the boy was 13-years-old.

According to the document (seen below), Johnson had sexual contact with the boy at Lowville High School and at Lowville United Methodist Church.

The lawsuit names Johnson, Lowville Academy and Central School District, Lowville United Methodist Church and other organizations as defendants.

Last year, two men had filed similar lawsuits claiming Johnson had sexually abused them beginning in the 1970s.

7 News spoke with the men about their ordeal.

Last year, Johnson denied the allegations.

“I find that ridiculous,” he said at the time. “I’m in a state of shock.”

7 News was unable to reach Johnson for comment on the third lawsuit.

The church named in the lawsuit said last year that it’s taking the allegations “very seriously.”

Lawsuit by Scott Atkinson on Scribd

