Tri-county reports 112 new COVID cases, Jefferson County designated ‘substantial transmission’ area

wwny COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The north country is reporting 112 new COVID cases since Friday.

Lewis County adds 14 new cases, St. Lawrence County counts 60 and Jefferson County records 38 new cases.

The CDC says Jefferson County is a substantial COVID-19 transmission area.

That means for every 100,000 people, between 50 and 99 new cases have been added in the last week. Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray says the county’s positivity rate has been trending up.

“If our numbers continue to tick up really rapid, and our hospitalizations follow that number, and they continue to tick up, then it’s a pretty good sign that the delta variant is pretty prevalent in the area,” he said.

