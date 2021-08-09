Trooper injured while trying to arrest Gouverneur woman for alleged criminal mischief

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur woman accused of damaging a neighbor’s mailbox allegedly injured the state trooper who arrested her.

State police say 27-year-old Amber Dashner allegedly resisted arrest by scratching, punching, and biting the trooper when she was placed in custody for the mailbox incident Saturday evening on County Route 12 in Gouverneur.

The trooper was treated for cuts to their face and arms at Gouverneur Hospital.

Dashner was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

She was arraigned in Gouverneur town court and released under probation supervision.

