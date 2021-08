GRINDSTONE ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - Thunderstorms over the weekend left a trail of damage on Grindstone Island near Clayton.

Lynnette Duford showed us what she saw on Brown Road: fairly large trees brought down by the winds.

She describes the ordeal as terrifying as she was with 4 small children.

Other residents used chainsaws to clear the road.

