Allan William “Sonny” Johnson, 86, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Allan William “Sonny” Johnson went to live with his Heavenly Father on August 9th, 2021 at the Hospice House of Jefferson County, where he had been a resident since January. He was 86 years old, being born on June 2, 1935 to Cyril Clifford and Ermina Georgina Fenlong Johnson at home in Watertown, New York.

He attended Watertown Elementary Schools, including North Junior. He then went to Watertown High School. He graduated from Central Texas College in 1983 with an Associates Degree in General Studies. He graduated, with honors, from Jefferson Community College in 1985 with an Associates Degree in Mathematics. He graduated from SUNY Potsdam in 1990 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Geology.

He served in the US Air Force from 1954-1956. He wore many hats throughout his years, including farmer, singer in a country western band, and professor at Jefferson Community College.

He married Virginia Marie Peters in 1956. They had 4 children, Rex Allan, Sandra Sue, Melanie Marie, and Glen Peter. He married Billie Jo Caldwell in 1983. He married Karen Anne Frezzo in 1986. Karen and Allan shared shared two daughters, Shelly Lynn and Katrina Marie.

He is survived by a brother Kerry Wayne, beloved friend and sister-in-law Anita Johnson, a sister Kathy Lynn Negri, 4 daughters Sandra Sue Sanford of Zebulon NC, Melanie Marie Anderson of Conway SC, Shelly Lynn Jackson of Copperas Cove Texas, Katrina Marie Johnson of Watertown NY, and a son Glenn Peter of Alabama.

He is predeceased by his parents, a sister Anne Kathyrn Kenny, a son Rex Allan, a grandson, and a brother Ranald “Randy” Dee.

Like his family, he was a huge Yankees fan. He was also a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the Muppets, and Jeopardy. Allan spent his free time doing cross stitch and keeping his mind fresh with algebra problems. He was a favorite among staff wherever he went, remembering the names of all those who cared for him.

Funeral arrangements have been made with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, and calling hours will be 3:00pm – 6:00pm Thursday, August 12th at the funeral home. Services will be 11:00am Friday, August 13th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints chapel on Ives Street. Burial will follow at Dexter Cemetery.

One of his last wishes was to express his profound appreciation for all the kindness shown to him by all of his friends at Hospice House of Jefferson County, Samaritan Keep Home, Samaritan Summit Village and Midtown Towers!

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Allan’s name to Hospice of Jefferson County. We know they held a special place in Allan’s heart and now forever in ours.

