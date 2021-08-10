Advertisement

Another scorcher - heat advisories this afternoon

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places could see more than 90 degrees today.

That’s why there are heat advisories for parts of the north country.

There’s an advisory for northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County from noon until 8 p.m. today.

An advisory for Jefferson County starts at noon today and ends at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but the humidity could make it feel as if it’s in the mid- to upper 90s.

Popup showers could move through this afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll have hazy sunshine to go along with the heat and humidity.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight. Lows will be around 70.

Wednesday will be another hazy, hot, and humid day. Highs will be around 90, with heat index values in the upper 90s possible.

A cold front is expected to come through Thursday and Friday and will knock the heat and humidity back a bit. Along with it could come some severe thunderstorms.

It will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a 60 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

