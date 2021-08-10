Advertisement

Beverly J. Chiumento, 95, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Beverly J. Chiumento, 95, passed away August 6, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beverly J. Chiumento, 95, passed away August 6, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident.

She was born on July 18, 1926, Santa Fe, New Mexico, daughter of Everett and Geneva (Cochrin) Smith. Beverly married John Chiumento, of Watertown, whom she met while he was serving with the US Army and stationed in Texas.

Upon his honorable discharge the couple returned to Watertown where they resided.  The couple began a family and she stayed home with her children until they were in school.  She then began a career in retail at Weston’s Department Store in Watertown. It later became known as the James Way Department Store. She worked there for over 15 years.

Beverly and her husband loved to spend summers at their cottage on Point Salubrious in Chaumont, she enjoyed doing crafts, gardening, baking, cooking and hosting Sunday family gatherings.

She was a former communicant of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Among her survivors are three daughters and a son in law, Patsy J. Phippen, Dexter. Carmella I. Damon, Hollywood, FL and Neva A. (Gary) Carr, Adams Center; 8 grandchildren, Bridgett, Debby, Carrie (Ron), Nicole, Michael (Angela) Gary, Justin, David Jr. (Amber); seven great grandchildren, David, Miles, Reed, Jace, Kalob, Brittany and Brandon.

Besides her parents and her husband John passed away in August of 1980 she is predeceased by a sister, Margaret Wieland.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Calling hours will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 17th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.  Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

