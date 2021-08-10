Canadian waters open to US boaters - just don’t dock

AKEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - There’s good news for boaters in the Thousand Islands: Canadian waters are now open to U.S. recreational boaters.

There are still restrictions and guidelines to follow.

Companies like Uncle Sam’s boat tours have been waiting for this moment for almost two full summer seasons.

Uncle Sam’s is allowed to bring back its two-nation tour, which it had to discontinue due to COVID-19 and because the border was closed.

Owner Ron Thompson says something like this has never happened in his family’s history of owning the company, which dates back to the 1920s. He says being able to advertise Canadian waters again is a huge deal

“When you live up here, going into Canada is not a big deal, but we play it up on the boats every trip,” he said. “Anybody that’s ever been on one of our boats knows how we introduce them to Canada and they have a lot of fun with it.”

And while they are allowed to go into Canadian waters, they still aren’t allowed to dock and go onto Canadian land because that would require those aboard to have all of the paperwork necessary to do so.

