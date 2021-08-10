Carthage Area Hospital to hold career fair

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital is having a career fair next week.

Eliza Dusharm is assistant director of human resources. She says there are many jobs to fill, from entry level to licensed positions.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The career fair is Tuesday, August 17 from 8 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. at the Professional Building at 3 Bridge Street in Carthage.

Call 315-519-5487 to sign up. Due to COVID restrictions, they’re limiting the number of people there at any one time.

People are asked to apply ahead of time at carthagehospital.com/employment.

