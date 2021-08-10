Advertisement

Carthage Area Hospital to hold career fair

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital is having a career fair next week.

Eliza Dusharm is assistant director of human resources. She says there are many jobs to fill, from entry level to licensed positions.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The career fair is Tuesday, August 17 from 8 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. at the Professional Building at 3 Bridge Street in Carthage.

Call 315-519-5487 to sign up. Due to COVID restrictions, they’re limiting the number of people there at any one time.

People are asked to apply ahead of time at carthagehospital.com/employment.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Storie
Storie returns to bench, but not where he was elected
Tenants set up camp near their condemned apartment building
Tenants living in tents after Watertown building is condemned
Lawsuit
Third lawsuit says former Lowville teacher, church choir director sexually abused child
Police lights
Trooper injured while trying to arrest Gouverneur woman for alleged criminal mischief
A cottage on Poplar Tree Bay Road in Cape Vincent is a total loss following a fire early Monday...
Cottage destroyed in early morning fire

Latest News

"Tuck Everlasting, The Musical!"
‘Tuck Everlasting, The Musical!’ is this week
The Watertown Red & Black are savoring their 34-7 season-opening victory over Plattsburgh this...
Red & Black happy with QBs in season opener
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Another scorcher - heat advisories this afternoon
The Watertown city council held a work session Monday night.
Watertown council prioritizes ARPA spending