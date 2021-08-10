Constance Sessions Benham, 96, of Hopkinton

On Sunday morning August 8, 2021, Mrs. Constance Sessions Benham, 96, took flight from this world. (Source: Funeral Home)

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday morning August 8, 2021, Mrs. Constance Sessions Benham, 96, took flight from this world.

Born in Malone on July 17, 1925, daughter of the late Mattie Ferris and Milton R. Sessions, she was mother of Jane, Kathryn, and Beth; grandmother of Zoe (Kevin) and Orion; great-grandmother of Violet and Chloe, the dog. She was predeceased by her siblings: Dorothy, Storrs, Harold, Marjorie, Darrel, Joyce, Milton, and Robert.

Conny was a graduate of Franklin Academy, Malone, and earned her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Potsdam. She was honored at her 70th college reunion as the last surviving member of the class of ‘46 and was looking forward to her 75th .

On August 9, 1947, she married Curtis N. Benham in Nicholville. He passed away on September 14, 2000.

She taught elementary school in Malone and then was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest began school. Conny returned to teaching at St. Regis Falls Central and took great pride in helping special needs teens. She attended graduate school over several summers, finishing her teaching career in Malone.

One with many talents, Conny was an avid gardener, reader, swimmer, seamstress, quilter, and crafter. She enjoyed the outdoors and maintained miles of walking trails on the farm. She was always ready to travel and was the chief itinerary planner for her trips. In her later years, her perennial garden was a great source of joy and satisfaction.

A gifted artist with a studio in her home, she continued to paint and sketch until the end of her life. During the covid pandemic she designed two quilts, providing complex geometric designs for her daughters to sew. The first was completed for her 95th birthday. She saw the second finished two days before her death.

Extremely involved in all facets of life, Conny was a member of the Hopkinton Historical Society, a 4-H Club leader, coached her students at the Special Olympics, and was a Bible Study leader at Nicholville UMC where she was active in mission projects. She organized a summer reading program at the Hopkinton Library and taught painting classes at the St. Regis Falls Adult Center.

A woman of strength and determination, Conny survived the Great Depression, WWII, a stroke, COVID 19, and our 45th President but was stopped by cancer!

Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday August 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Regis Falls Adult Center, located at 26 North River Road. Refreshments will follow. By special request please wear bright colors.

Flowers are respectfully declined. Memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Research or the St. Regis Falls Adult Center in Conny’s honor. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.hammillfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.