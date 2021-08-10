WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization has announced its 2021 Summer Concert Series.

Next up on Saturday August 14, comedian Larry The Cable Guy performs live on stage. Both shows are 7 p.m. inside the Watertwn Fairgrounds Arena.

The series wraps up on Saturday, September 25 with ZZ Top outdoors at the fairgrounds.

Tickets are available at dpao.org or by calling 315-782-0044.

General admission tickets will be available at local Kinney Drugs stores.

