Graveside Services: John B. Krupcale, 73, formerly of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for John B. Krupcale will be held on Sunday, August 15, at 10 AM at Glenwood Cemetery, town of Watertown.

Mr. Krupcale, 73, formerly of Watertown died January 15, 2021 at his home in Leesburg, FL. Local arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

