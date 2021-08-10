Harl C. Lashua, 78, of Cranberry Lake

CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Harl C. Lashua, age 78, of Cranberry Lake, passed away on August 9, 2021 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake. There will be private military honors held at the Cranberry Lake Cemetery. There will be no calling hours or service as per his wishes. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.