Harl C. Lashua, 78, of Cranberry Lake

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Harl C. Lashua, age 78, of Cranberry Lake, passed away on August 9, 2021 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake. There will be private military honors held at the Cranberry Lake Cemetery. There will be no calling hours or service as per his wishes. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

