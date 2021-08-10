Advertisement

Hochul to take center stage as scandal ends Cuomo's reign

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - As New York’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul has spent years on the road as the friendly face of the administration.

During two terms, she has visited each of the state’s 62 counties yearly for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events.

Now, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation Tuesday, her next stop is the state Capitol in Albany.

Hochul will become the state’s first female governor once Cuomo’s resignation is effective in two weeks.

The centrist Democrat from western New York last week joined the chorus of politicians denouncing the governor.

In a statement Tuesday, she said, “I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.

“As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.

