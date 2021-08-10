Advertisement

Inside Potsdam Public Library’s complete transformation

By Keith Benman
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - They’re putting it all back together at the Potsdam Public Library. There are 50-thousand items to get back onto shelves.

It’s a final task in the library’s $1.2 million transformation.

“Patrons who are use to the old library will not recognize it, almost. It’s completely remodeled,” said library director Annie Davey..

Construction started not long after the library closed for COVID-19.

“There’s room to grow here,” Davey said. “Also, it’s just a nicer space that we hope people will want to spend time in.”

There’s a brand new mezzanine. The library’s history as a theater has been revealed. The circulation desk has moved. There’s a separate children’s area. There’ll be lots of computers. Rosemary Thompson brings people there for her work.

“I think it’s going to help them a lot, because they like to get on computers, they like books, they like to read,” Thompson said.

So is the massive renovation worth the $1.2 million price tag?

“For a library, yes – a lot of knowledge for everybody,” Thompson said.

They plan to show and celebrate this transformation in the coming weeks. This month, they’ll have some kind of soft opening. And a grand opening, probably in late September.

Library officials are targeting Sunday to let patrons back inside. There’s just a few details left to complete. And a couple thousand books still to get on shelves.

