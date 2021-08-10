Jacob D. Baker, 58, of Black River

Jacob D. Baker, 58, of 121 Pine Dr., Black River, passed away unexpectedly August 8, 2021 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Jacob D. Baker, 58, of 121 Pine Dr., Black River, passed away unexpectedly August 8, 2021 at his home.

Born on May 22, 1963, San Francisco, CA, son of Thomas Maurice and Angie (Nouhet) Baker, he graduated from Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville, NC in 1981. He then graduated from Auburn University in Alabama in 1984 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering.

Following school he worked at Milliken Industries in LaGrange, GA as a resident chemical engineer until 1989. It was there he met Allyson who was working there as a contract associate. The couple was together for 13 years before they married on July 31, 1999 in Wetumpka, AL.

In 1989 they moved to Watertown where he went to work for Stebbins Engineering Co. as a chemical engineer. The couple moved to Black River in 1992.

Jacob enjoyed gaming, swimming and exercising. He was inducted into the Who’s Who Worldwide in 1994/1995.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Allyson Baker, his two children, Savanna M. (Collin) Whitbeck, Evans Mills, Axel D. Baker, Black River; a grandson, Charles Whitbeck; his father, Thomas M. Baker, Gainesville, GA; a sister, Dorraine B. (Mark) Webb, Valdosta, GA; two brothers, Patrick J.T. (Gena) Baker, Orlando, FL and Eric D. (Nicole) Baker, Gainesville, GA; several nieces and nephews.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Black River Ambulance Squad, PO Box 314 Black River, NY 13612.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River, there will be no calling hours

It was Jake’s wish to be cremated and the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date in Georgia.

