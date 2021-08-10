JCC offers microcredential in nonprofit leadership

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering a new microcredential in nonprofit leadership.

Rebecca Small-Kellogg is JCC’s director of educational planning. She talked about the new program during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch that interview in the video above.

A micreocredential is more narrowly focused than a traditional credentialing program and is generally offered over a shorter time span.

In this case, you can get nine credits over 15 weeks of classes.

Classes start on August 31 and will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

You can sign up by calling 315-786-2437. You can also visit sunyjefferson.edu.

